Anushka Sharma drops glimpse of brother Karnesh holding Vamika adorably as she wishes him on his birthday; PIC

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 successful romantic film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and has worked in iconic Indian films like PK, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju, Dil Dhadakne Do, Band Baaja Baaraat, and Phillauri among others. As an avid user of Instagram, the actress gives her followers fascinating peeks into both her personal and professional lives.

On the occasion of her brother and film producer Karnesh Saharma's birthday, Anushka shared an unseen picture of her brother holding Vamika in his arms. The actress didn't reveal her face as she put a red heart emoji. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, "Love you" followed by a red heart emoji. Karnesh reposted the photo and wrote, "More." Though they may rarely be spotted in public together but the sibling duo shares a strong bond. Anushka had co-founded Clean Slate Filmz with her brother Karnesh, which has also made several films that she's starred in - NH10, Phillauri, and Pari, among them. However, earlier this year she stepped away from the role of producer. Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed their little bundle of joy in January 2021.

On the work front, Anushka is all set to make her comeback with her film Chakda 'Xpress and is currently getting training for it in England, which is set to release on Netflix. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz. This marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

