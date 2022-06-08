Anushka Sharma drops a loved-up PHOTO with Virat Kohli; Shares a glimpse of their vacation

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked-about, admired, and loved celebrity couples in the country. The duo often proves that they are just like us, giving us major goals. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering and have been living a happy life together. Speaking of which, earlier today, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a romantic getaway. Now, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress shared a new selfie with her husband on her social media handle.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's PIC:

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for an adorable couple as they get clicked at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS