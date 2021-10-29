Anushka Sharma dubs herself as 'WhatsApp Uncle' and the reason will leave you ROFL
Taking to her official Instagram stories, Anushka shared a picture of beautiful sunrise and writes, “I’m your Whatsapp uncle wishing you Good Morning everyday!” Last time, she had shared a glimpse of her morning view from her hotel room with her fans. The Pari actress snapped the breathtaking sunrise from her window. Anushka is active on social media and her Instagram account is filled with daughter's adorable pictures.
Anushka is very active on social media and her Instagram account is filled with her daughter's adorable pictures. Though the actress has not revealed her daughter's face till now.
Take a look at the picture here:
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post that film, she has not announced any new projects. This year in January she welcomed her daughter and now fans are eagerly waiting for her to see in any film.
Also Read: Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of her 'whole heart in one frame' feat Virat Kohli and Vamika; PIC