Anushka Sharma dubs herself as 'WhatsApp Uncle' and the reason will leave you ROFL

Anushka Sharma is currently in UAE with Virat Kohli and Vamika. She is enjoying family time and keeps her fans updated about the trip. It has been a long time since she was seen her on-screen. The actress before leaving for UAE was seen on sets completing her work. Amid the ongoing T20 World Cup, Anushka has been sharing glimpses from her trip on social media. And now, keeping up with the same, she has dropped another photo from her UAE which will leave you ROFL. Taking to her official Instagram stories, Anushka shared a picture of beautiful sunrise and writes, “I’m your Whatsapp uncle wishing you Good Morning everyday!” Last time, she had shared a glimpse of her morning view from her hotel room with her fans. The Pari actress snapped the breathtaking sunrise from her window. Anushka is active on social media and her Instagram account is filled with daughter's adorable pictures.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post that film, she has not announced any new projects. This year in January she welcomed her daughter and now fans are eagerly waiting for her to see in any film.

