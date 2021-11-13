Anushka Sharma dubs Virat Kohli and herself 'delicious'; Find out why

Actress Anushka Sharma has been in the headlines lately due to her recent chat with a magazine where she opened up about embracing motherhood and raising Vamika with Virat Kohli. The Pari actress has been busy sharing photos from her photoshoot on her social media handle over the past day. Now, it seems Anushka took a break from sharing photoshoot glimpses to drop a cute glimpse of her and Virat with a coffee twist to it. Anushka, who is currently in UAE, called Virat and herself 'delicious' in her recent post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a glimpse of her coffee while travelling that had a cute twist in the froth. The froth of the coffee had a picture of Anushka and Virat together. And, it wasn't just any other photo. The photo created on the coffee froth was the same one that Virushka had shared on social media when they announced pregnancy. Sharing a glimpse of her stunning coffee along with a macaroon, Anushka wrote, "We are so delicious."

Take a look:

Recently, Anushka spoke up about her first trimester of pregnancy with Vamika in her chat with Grazia Magazine. She revealed that it was 'awful' and how it was nice to have Virat by her side as a cheerleader during those months. Anushka even revealed that she wanted to have a baby shower but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, she had a small celebration with loved ones only.

The actress recently was spending time with Virat and Vamika in UAE amid the T20 World Cup. On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce her next acting project. She is currently focused on her production banner and is backing projects titled Qala and Mai.

