Anushka Sharma is ecstatic as Virat Kohli led RCB team wins another match: Too exciting for a pregnant lady

Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has defeated Mumbai Indians during the 10th IPL match. Here's how Anushka Sharma has reacted to the same.

recently grabbed headlines for reasons that are now known to everyone. The actress confronted Sunil Gavaskar over his controversial remark on her in between an IPL match. This happened during the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. The actress went on to call Gavaskar’s comment distasteful. The latter then clarified that he did not blame Anushka for Virat Kohli’s performance. Now, the Band Baaja Baarat actress seems to have completely gotten over the aforementioned events.

That is because Virat Kohli led RCB team has tasted yet another win recently. They have defeated Mumbai Indians at the 10th match of IPL held in Dubai. Anushka Sharma is quite ecstatic about the same and has shared a post to celebrate the same on Instagram. The actress has given a few glimpses of the team members including Kohli himself celebrating their win. She also pens a note along with it that reads, “Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady (sic). What a team this one.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, both Anushka and Virat had announced about her pregnancy a few weeks back, much to the excitement of their fans and loved ones. The actress has also shared a few pictures of herself on social media in which she proudly flaunts her baby bump. She is currently in Dubai, where Kohli and the rest of the cricketers are busy with the IPL matches. The actress often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her daily life through social media.

