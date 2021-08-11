WATCH: Anushka Sharma enjoys a bright sunny morning in London, shares video of picturesque green lush

Living life amidst the COVID-19 shutdown has been tough for many. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. Amidst this, actor has accompanied husband Virat Kohli for his cricket series in the UK. On Wednesday morning, the Pari star blessed the wanderlust hearts of fans by sharing a scenic view from her London trip.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor captured her serene surrounding, which was accentuated with green lush. From picturesque beauty to clear blue sky with still water, the frames of her short clip aptly captivated the pleasant atmosphere. While sharing the video, Anushka used a quirky heart gif to express her emotions. As the camera pans one can clearly see mother nature covered in greenery.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Currently, she is in the UK with her husband and Indian cricket squad skipper, Virat Kohli. Daughter Vamika has also accompanied the power couple.

Ever since the actor has reached London, she has been sharing stunning glimpses of her trip on social media. From pictures with the Indian cricket squad to enjoying a fun time with actor Athiya Shetty, Anushka’s posts have sent social media abuzz.

