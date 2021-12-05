Anushka Sharma enjoys gorgeous sunset by the sea, captures the sky in mellow orange hues

Actor Anushka Sharma’s love for nature and the sky is no longer hidden from fans. Time and again, the Pari star takes to social media to share dreamy photos that end up blessing the astrophile hearts of her followers. Well, Saturday was no different for her. The proud mommy of one chronicled yet another sunset in a dreamy photo and we are absolutely loving it.

While enjoying some cool oceanic breeze from her lavish sea-facing house, Anushka captured a dim sky that was lit up with the fading orange sun. Surrounded by coconut trees, the water waves of the ocean just added up to the beauty of the photo. It isn’t easy to take off your eyes from such a beautiful view and apparently that’s what happened with the actor as well. Upon seeing the mellow sky, Anushka took a brief moment to enjoy it and while sharing the picture online, the actress wrote, “My beautiful Mumbai”.

Take a look:

This comes just weeks after, the actress set social media ablaze by sharing a slew of stunning photos in a neon monokini. Sporting an infectious smile, Anushka appeared to be a complete water baby while striking gorgeous poses for the camera. Flaunting her skin, the diva shelled major beach goals for fans to follow.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Ever since then she has taken an indefinite hiatus from acting. Moreover, she has donned the hat of a producer and has released several Indian web series under her banner namely Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and more.

