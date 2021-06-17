Anushka Sharma enjoys a ‘random’ photo session as Virat Kohli gears up for WTC final in UK

Anushka Sharma has shared two of her monochromatic pics on social media and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

, who had embraced motherhood early this year, is enjoying the best phase of her life. The diva has been on a break from acting is spending her time with her baby girl Vamika along with being a constant support for her hubby Virat Kohli. For the uninitiated, the power couple and their little princess had left for the United Kingdom early this month along with the Indian cricket team for the WTC Final. To note, the WTC Final is set to begin tomorrow with India vs New Zealand match.

And while everyone is excited about the WTC Final, Anushka recently took the social media by storm as she shared beautiful pics from the UK. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actress shared two monochromatic pics as she had a random photo session ahead of the WTC Final. In the pics, Anushka was seen wearing an oversized striped shirt with jeans along with sneakers. Besides, she also made sure to wear a mask given the COVID 19 pandemic. She captioned the image as, “A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Earlier, Anushka had also shared a beautiful selfie on social media as she was seen stealing workout in between her mommy duties for daughter Vamika. The diva had also shared a beautiful post when she had introduced her little munchkin to the world and wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!”

Also Read: Anushka Sharma is ‘stealing workouts’ in between her mommy duties for daughter Vamika; See PIC

Share your comment ×