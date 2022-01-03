Anushka Sharma enjoys silent company as she shares glimpse of soothing lake view from South Africa; WATCH

Looks like Anushka Sharma’s stay in South Africa is nothing short of bliss. The actress, who is currently there along with hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, has been consistently sharing little sneak-peeks of her life there. Speaking of which, Anushka yet again took to her Instagram stories and shared mesmerizing view of a lake.

Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screen for quite a few years now. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, being away from films has not barred her from being away from the limelight. Anushka is quite active on her social media space, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Anushka took to her Instagram stories yet again, and shared a video showcasing an enchanting view from South Africa. In the video, one can see a sky colored in different hues of orange, pink, and blue. Apart from this, one can also see a lake full of ducks.

Sharing this video, Anushka wished her fans goodnight with the simple caption, “Goodnight (pink heart emoji)”.

Click HERE to watch Anushka’s Instagram story.

Anushka recently took to the ‘gram on New Year’s and expressed gratitude to the past year for the birth of her daughter, Vamika. Sharing a happy picture with Virat Kohli, Anushka wrote, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!”

