Anushka Sharma expresses disappointment after Virat Kohli's hotel room video gets leaked: Where is the line?

Virat Kohli is one of the most famous personalities and follows a massive fan following, be it in the real world or on social media. The cricketer, who is currently in Australia for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, took to his Instagram handle and expressed his disappointment after a video of his hotel room went viral on the internet without his consent. This has also left his wife and Bollywood actress angry and called it an 'absolute disgrace.' Virat Kohli fumes after hotel room video gets leaked

Virat took to his social media handle and sharing the video, he wrote: "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment." Check it out:

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's video Soon after, Anushka re-shared Virat's video on her Instagram story and wrote: "Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?" Take a look:

The video features a fan entering his hotel room and showcasing his belongings. Reacting to Kohli's video, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, David Warner, and many others expressed their anger in the comments section.

