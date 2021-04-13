Anushka Sharma extends Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa wishes to fans; Urges everyone to stay indoors and safe

Anushka Sharma has requested her fans to be cautious and follow the safety precautions during the festivities.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is quite active on social media and makes sure to keep her fans updated about her life. Besides, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also makes sure to interact with fans as and when possible. This isn’t all. She also pens sweet messages for her fans on festivals time and again along with expressing concerns over the rising number of COVID cases across the nation. And this is what Anushka did on the occasion of Baisakhi today.

To note, April 13 is celebrated in different ways across India like Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, etc. So, on this special occasion, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress took to her Instagram story and extended wishes for Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa. This isn’t all. Given the significantly rising cases of COVID 19 across the country, Anushka has urged everyone to stay indoors and take all the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay. She wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Baisakhi & Gudi Padwa! Remember to stay indoors and stay safe.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the actress has taken a sabbatical from acting post the debacle of her 2018 release Zero with and . Ever since then, Anushka has been focussing on production and has bankrolled some interesting projects like Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, etc. and will soon be launching Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan in her next production Qala which features Tripti Dimri in the lead.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma’s cheerful vibes in THIS pic light up the internet as she asks ‘Is happy Monday an oxymoron?’

Share your comment ×