Anushka Sharma feeding a peacock from her palm in THROWBACK video is a treat you wouldn’t want to miss; WATCH

Anushka Sharma is one of the many animal lovers in Bollywood. A throwback video of the gorgeous Zero star is doing rounds on social media and we can see her feed a peacock off her palm. Check it out.

Actor and her love for animals is known to all. She already has a pet dog Dude and often shares photos and videos with it on social media. While the diva often voices concerns for animal welfare on social media, she has even taken up causes of many in the past. But, Anushka’s love for them isn’t just limited to dogs, it goes beyond it. A throwback video of the actress with a peacock is a total validation of it.

A throwback video of Anushka is doing rounds on social media in which she is seen feeding a peacock from her palm. In the throwback video, we can see Anushka holding her phone in one hand and the food for the peacock in the other. As she bent down to feed the national bird of India, the diva looked happy and content. Clad in a white bottom with a black sweater, Anushka looked pretty and her hair was tied neatly in a bun.

Seeing the video, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the Pari star whose love for animals is unconditional. Without being afraid, Anushka can be seen feeding the peacock from her palm and it surely is a treat you wouldn’t want to miss.

Check out Anushka Sharma feeding a peacock:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . She hasn’t announced her next film yet but reports were that she might be doing a biopic based on the life of the female cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. However, nothing was confirmed about the same. Aside from this, Anushka is gearing up for her debut web series premiere, Paatal Lok that is an intense tale starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and others. It is slated to premiere on May 15, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

