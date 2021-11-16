Anushka Sharma feels maturity is realizing that 'half of what you want to say doesn't need to be said'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is very active on social media these days. She has been seen posting a lot of pictures and keeping fans updated about her life. Recently, Anushka returned to Mumbai with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika after a UAE trip for the T20 World Cup. Earlier in the day, she shared a picture where she was spotted enjoying her day at a pool. She was seen dressed in a neon green monokini whilst soaking in the cool hues at the pool.

Today, she shared a motivational quote on maturity and which reads, “Maturity is realizing that half of what you want to say does not need to be said. Being able to see the difference between ego reactions and helpful points that can uplift harmony or reaffirm your values makes a real difference. Speak your truth does not mean speak your ego.” In the morning photo, she was seen smiling and posing for photos. The Pari actress looked gorgeous and her flawless skin was a sight to behold.

Virat also commented on Anushka's pictures. He dropped a heart and heart eyes emoji in the comment section.