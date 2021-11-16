Anushka Sharma feels maturity is realizing that 'half of what you want to say doesn't need to be said'
Today, she shared a motivational quote on maturity and which reads, “Maturity is realizing that half of what you want to say does not need to be said. Being able to see the difference between ego reactions and helpful points that can uplift harmony or reaffirm your values makes a real difference. Speak your truth does not mean speak your ego.” In the morning photo, she was seen smiling and posing for photos. The Pari actress looked gorgeous and her flawless skin was a sight to behold.
Virat also commented on Anushka's pictures. He dropped a heart and heart eyes emoji in the comment section.
Earlier, during the day, Anushka also gave fans a glimpse of her South Indian thali and shared a photo of it on social media. Recently, she had opened up about motherhood and how it changed her life. The actress revealed that she wanted to have a baby shower when she was pregnant, in a chat with Grazia Magazine.
