Anushka Sharma fights post delivery hair fall and shares her new hairdo; Hubby Virat Kohli reacts; PIC

On June 25, shared a series of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her new hairdo. In the caption of the post, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress opened up about her post-delivery hair fall issue. In the stunning selfies, she opted for a white coloured top and paired it with a mustard coloured jacket to complete her outfit. She also added accessories to her look by donning a cute neckpiece. Needless to say, the diva looked beautiful as ever as she owned her new look.

Anushka thanked her hairstylist for the tremendous work and also showered love on for putting her in touch with the hairstylist. The actress wrote, "When post-baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you. You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us." Fans of the actress couldn’t help but pour compliments for her under the picture. Husband Virat Kohli took to the comments section of the post to react to the picture. He summarized his emotions by commenting with three red heart emoticons. The couple often treats their fans by engaging in online PDA and leaves everyone in awe of their mushy gestures.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma‘s photo:

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their newborn Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple revealed that they don’t want to expose their little girl to the world and as a result, hasn’t shared pictures of her face on social media to maintain privacy.

