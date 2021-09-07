Anushka Sharma finds comfort in a hearty dosa meal in UK, tags it her 'home away from home'

has been enjoying her time in London these days and the actress has been treating fans with her beautiful pics from her trip. To note, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has accompanied husband Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the England Tour and their daughter Vamika had also joined them. And while the actress has been on a photo sharing spree, Anushka has once again shared a beautiful glimpse of her yet another happy moment from her London trip and it will melt your heart.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress sharing a picture of a dining table in her hotel room. The dining table had two dosas placed in plates. Besides, one could get a glimpse of the Buckingham Palace from the window. To note, Anushka is staying close to the Buckingham palace in London and she made sure to give her fans a glimpse of it. As Anuskha Sharma was gorging into the yummy dosa, she seems to have found the homely comfort in London. The actress has captioned the image as, “Home away from home”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Interestingly, Anushka and Virat have been in England since June this year along with their daughter Vamika and they are often seen enjoying quality time together. In fact, the power couple had also celebrated Vamika’s six month birthday there with a picnic and Anushka captioned the post as, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”.

