Anushka Sharma firmly believes ‘great minds don’t think alike’; Here’s why

Actor Anushka Sharma recently returned to her home country after her brief UAE getaway. The actress had accompanied her husband and Indian Cricket squad skipper Virat Kohli to cheer for him during the ICC T20 World Cup. Anushka Sharma is an avid reader and her latest Instagram post is a testimony to it. On Thursday evening, the Pari actor took to the photo-sharing application to share an inspiring quote that is sure to fill your hearts with positivity.

The quote credited to Adam Grant is all about gaining a positive perspective on life. It stated, “Great minds don’t think alike. They challenge each other to think differently. The people who teach you the most are the ones who share your principles but not your thought processes. Converging values draw you to similar questions. Diverging views introduce you to new answers.” Needless to say, the PK actor appears to be deeply moved by the quote and hence also took some brief time off from her schedule to share it among her fans.

Take a look:

This comes just days after, the actress set social media ablaze by sharing a slew of stunning photos in a neon monokini. Sporting an infectious smile, Anushka appears to be a complete water baby while striking gorgeous poses for the camera. Flaunting her skin, the diva shelled major beach goals for fans to follow.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Ever since then she has taken an indefinite hiatus from acting. Moreover, she has donned the hat of a producer and has released several Indian web series under her banner namely Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and more.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma feels maturity is realizing that 'half of what you want to say doesn't need to be said'