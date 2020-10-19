Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump in a sunshine filled picture and we cannot stop smiling

Anushka Sharma, who is with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli for the ongoing IPL in Dubai, took to Instagram today to share a sunshine-filled picture.

's pregnancy announcement sent the Internet into a meltdown and since then the actress' appearances have been sending social media into a frenzy. Anushka, who is with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli for the ongoing IPL in Dubai, took to Instagram today to share a sunshine-filled picture. The photo shows the actress flaunting her growing baby bump and it will surely brighten up your day.

In the picture, Anushka can be seen soaking in the sun in a beige-brown jumper and white tee. As she smiles looking towards the sunglight, the actress radiates nothing but happiness. She captioned the photo, "Pocketful of sunshine." Just yesterday, Virat Kohli had shared a loved-up photo of the couple.

Anushka not only shared one photo, but delighted her fans with three adorable pictures. In the first photo, the actress can be seen standing and soaking in the sun. Whereas, in the other two photos, Anushka can be seen sitting and posing for the camera with her white sneakers and super cool outfit on display. Fans were quick to respond and flooded Anushka's comments section with love struck emojis. Tahira Kashyap also commented saying, "So cute."

Check it out:

With the IPL in full swing, Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore have been performing well. With a third spot on the table and with just a three match loss, things are looking up for the team. Anushka, too, has been by her husband's side and has been spotted quite a few times in the stands cheering for Virat Kohli.

