Anushka Sharma flaunts her post practice session glow as she prepares for Chakda Xpress; PIC

It has been a while since Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen. The actress has been on a break from acting post the 2018 release Zero and her fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magic once again on screen. Interestingly, Anushka will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress which happens to be the biopic on ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will feature Anushka playing Jhulan’s role and the actress has been working hard in the cricket ground to get into the skin of the character.

Of late, Anushka has been seen working on her batting and bowling skills and is sweating hard on the ground. In fact, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has also been keeping her fans updated about her preparations. Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a selfie of herself post a practice session. In the pic, the actress was seen dressed in a black t-shirt and was wearing a pair of trending glasses. She was seen flaunting her post practice glow. Anushka captioned the image as, “Post practice in this heat wave”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had shared the teaser of the movie and called it a special film as it is a story of tremendous sacrifice. “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket,” the actress added.

