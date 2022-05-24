Anushka Sharma flaunts her ‘tan’ in a recent selfie after her training session for Chakda 'Xpress
Anushka Sharma's tan in her recent selfie is proof she is training hard for her comeback film.
Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is currently prepping for her comeback movie Chakda ‘Xpress in which she will be playing the role of an Indian women cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. The actress keeps sharing pictures and videos from her training sessions and gets her fans super excited about the film. Now, she posted yet another picture of her flaunting her tan on her face as she smiles at the camera and clicks a selfie.
Credits: Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!