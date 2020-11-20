Anushka Sharma flaunts pregnancy glow in a desi OOTD as her daddy clicks a perfect candid shot; See Post

Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child, is expected to deliver the baby in January 2021.

has been a true blue social media queen and her posts on Instagram are a sheer treat for her massive fan following. In fact, ever since the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has announced her pregnancy, all eyes have been on her Instagram handle to get a glimpse of her pregnancy pics. And Anushka has also made it a point to share her beautiful pregnancy pics with her fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, the soon to be mommy has shared yet another beautiful pic of herself.

In the recent pic, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress looked elegant in her mauve coloured suit. She was sitting on a couch and her dupatta was covering her baby bump. However, it was difficult to take eyes off her pregnancy glow in the pic. Interestingly, this candid shot was clicked by her father and his shadow was evidently visible in the window pane. Anushka captioned the image as, “When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter !”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram post:

Earlier, the actress has taken the social media by a storm as she shared her desi look in a creamy white outfit on Diwali. She also revealed how she and Virat Kohli had celebrated the festival of lights at home and wrote, "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali."

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

