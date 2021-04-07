Anushka Sharma flexes her biceps after lifting hubby Virat Kohli TWICE & it's cutest treat on World Health Day

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple who fans adore. On World Health Day 2021, Anushka shared the cutest video of lifting Virat and flaunted her strength.

The World Health Day 2021 came with the cutest treat for and Virat Kohli fans as the actress went ahead and shared a mushy video on social media. The 'IT' couple of showbiz perfectly lit up the internet with an adorable glimpse of their behind-the-scenes shenanigans on World Health Day. Anushka took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she is seen trying her best to lift Virat from behind by putting her arms around him.

Sharing the video, Anushka captioned it as, "Did I do it ?" In the video, Anushka is seen lifting Virat from behind. Not once, but twice she manages to nail the lift. After the first go, Anushka is seen telling Virat, not to lift himself and let her try to pick him up. When she tries it the second time and nails it, the star cutely celebrates by flexing her biceps and laughing her heart out. Even hubby Virat looks surprised on seeing his wife Anushka's strength.

Seeing the video, fans could not stop gushing over Virushka and their cute shenanigans. Even Virat seems to be amused by the video as he dropped a heart and laughter emoticon in the comment section. Well, the star couple surely knows how to leave fans in awe on different occasions and this time, they picked World Health Day.

Recently, Virat shared a special post for his wife Anushka and thanked her for inspiring him to take a step towards animal welfare. The Indian Cricket team's captain started an animal shelter in the city and credited his wife Anushka for the inspiration. The couple has been in the headlines since they welcomed their baby girl and named her Vamika. Last month, the two even celebrated 2 months of parenthood as Vamika turned 2 months old.

