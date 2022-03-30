Anushka Sharma flexes her fit body and gorgeous smile in this goofy BTS video from shoot; Watch

All eyes are on Anushka Sharma ever since she announced her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress will be seen playing the role of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami for which she has been really training hard. The teaser of the film has gotten all the fans quite excited for the movie and the wait to see their star back on the silver screen in getting very difficult for them. Well, Anushka is making sure to keep her fans entertained with the pictures and videos she shares from her shooting sets. Today too the PK actress shared a BTS video from one of her shoots and we can see the actress having fun in front of the camera.

In the video, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a beige coloured crop top that she has paired with the same coloured pants. She has left her short hair open and with minimalistic makeup, the Chakda ‘Xpress actress looks ready to roll. Her smile indeed is infectious and she can be seen having a lot of fun while shooting in this BTS video. From dancing to posing for pictures to making goofy faces, she is doing it all. Sharing this fun video the actress captioned it in Hindi and wrote, “शूटिंग पे”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, it was only yesterday that Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself and his beautiful wife Anushka Sharma smiling in the selfie. Both of them were posing in front of what appeared to be their daughter Vamika’s play area.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be making a comeback after a hiatus of almost 3 years. She was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.