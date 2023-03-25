Anushka Sharma gets a compliment from Karan Johar for her ‘exceptionally stylish’ looks; Actress REACTS

Anushka Sharma’s fashion game is always on point! From casual airport fashion to glamorous looks on the red carpet- Anushka has been bringing her A-game when it comes to fashion. Just two days ago, she was seen arriving with her husband Virat Kohli at a sports award event. Anushka slayed in an off-shoulder violet gown, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty. Now, Karan Johar has given her a compliment on Instagram, and has praised her individualistic approach to fashion.

Anushka Sharma reacts as Karan Johar compliments her individualistic approach to fashion

Karan Johar took to his Instagram story, and wrote how Anushka has been slaying every look, and that she is exceptionally stylish. “Anushka Sharma is exceptionally stylish and so individualistic in her approach to fashion...nailing every look...always! That's all... ( #iykyk),” he wrote. Anushka Sharma reacted to Karan’s story, and sent him love. She re-posted his Instagram story, and dropped a heart emoji by tagging him. Check out her Instagram story below!

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures of herself in the violet off-shoulder gown by Australian-based fashion designer Toni Maticevski. It had a figure-hugging silhouette, and the solid violet-coloured gown has a slit on one side. Her look was on point, and sharing the stunning pictures, Anushka wrote, “Lewk.” Virat Kohli also reacted to the pictures and dropped a heart emoji. Nargis Fakhri commented, “Love the look. and the wallpaper.”

Anushka Sharma also shared a set of pictures with her hubby Virat Kohli, who complemented her violet outfit with a navy blue well-fitted formal suit.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the titular role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She had a special appearance in Triptii Dimri starrer Qala, which was released in December 2022.

