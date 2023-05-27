Anushka Sharma gets a priceless reaction from husband Virat Kohli as she makes her Cannes debut

Anushka Sharma, the renowned actress is currently creating a huge stir on social media with her Cannes red carpet look. The Bollywood star made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year after a long wait. She walked on the red carpet of the prestigious event, representing the renowned cosmetics and beauty brand, Loreal Paris. Anushka Sharma's stylish yet sophisticated look received a thumbs-up from the fashion police. Interestingly, her look has also highly impressed her husband, renowned cricketer Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma gets a priceless reaction from Virat Kohli

The celebrated batsman and popular actress have always won the internet with their adorable PDA. Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and dropped quite a few pictures of her Cannes red carpet look, recently. Along with the fashion enthusiasts and her fans, the actress's husband Virat Kohli is also highly impressed with her look. The doting hubby took to Anushka's post and dropped a priceless comment, with multiple red heart emojis and heart-eyed emoji's expressing his excitement and admiration. Virat's loving gesture has clearly won the hearts of 'Virushka' fans, who can't stop gushing about the couple's unmatchable chemistry and companionship.

Check out Virat Kohli's reaction to Anushka Sharma's post, below:

Anushka Sharma's Cannes 2023 look

The PK actress opted for a beige off-shoulder gown which is embellished with delicate 3D flowers, custom-made by renowned designer Richard Quinn, for her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Anushka Sharma opted for a sleek bun and minimal diamond jewellery by Chopard, to complete her look.

The actress' work front

As you may know, Anushka Sharma has been staying away from the silver screen since 2018, after the massive box office debacle of her ambitious project, Zero. However, the actress made a comeback recently by making a cameo appearance on her home production Qala, which was released on Netflix. She will soon return to the screens with the upcoming Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda Xpress.

