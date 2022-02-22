Anushka Sharma gets clicked during training for her next sports drama Chakda Xpress; PICS

Anushka Sharma has recently announced her next film which is a sports drama ‘Chakda Xpress’. The actress will be essaying the role of former Indian cricketer team captain Jhulan Goswami. The teaser has already been released and it has created a lot of buzz on the internet. For entering into the character well, the actress has been spotted on the cricket ground, preparing for the role. She is leaving no stone unturned. She was clicked today at the practice ground and her pictures went viral immediately.

Anushka was spotted wearing a white tee paired with loosed fitting black trousers. She has kept her hair tied in a pony style. She looked focussed on her game. The other day she was seen in an orange t-shirt with gym leggings and sports shoes. She completed her look with a baseball cap and was not wearing any makeup. Photos of her warming up for the practice went viral. This will be her first film after becoming a mother. She was last seen in Zero co starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The film will be releasing on the digital platform. Sharing the teaser on her social handle, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

She further writes, “As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

