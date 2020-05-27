Anushka Sharma gets emotional after watching video of couple reuniting after months due to COVID 19 crisis

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

We all know that has been quarantined at home with hubby Virat Kohli amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and the two have been making the most of the lockdown by spending quality time with each other. From playing board games to playing fun games on Instagram to working out, among other things, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been making sure to update their fans on social media. Now in the latest, Anushka Sharma shared a video on Twitter which made her emotional as in the video, we can see an aged couple reuniting after months after they were separated due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing the video on her Twitter account, Anushka called it 'life', and in the video, the couple- 89-year-old Jean and 91-year-old Walter Willard, who are married since 70 years are seen on a wheelchair, and they reunite post the lockdown. In the said video, the couple is seen exchanging lip kisses, and giving each other a hug while sitting on their wheelchair. Well, this video indeed gives us major goals and we are sure what Anushka Sharma meant when she captioned the video as ‘Life’.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero starring and , and recently, Anushka was in the news for her production web show titled Paatal Lok. Paatal Lok, created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles, and Bollywood actors such as , , and others showered praises on the show.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

THIS is life https://t.co/tqovHreloo — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2020

