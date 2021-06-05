Anushka Sharma gets to 'Quarantine at the stadium' in the UK courtesy Virat Kohli; Don’t miss her cheeky POST

Currently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the UK as the Indian Cricket team left for the World Test Championship recently. Anushka shared a photo from the Ageas Bowl stadium amid her quarantine and teased hubby as 'not bringing work home' won't apply to him now.

Just this week, Virat Kohli and left for the UK as the Indian Cricket Team is scheduled to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship this month. As the couple left with their daughter Vamika from Mumbai airport, on reaching the UK, they are under quarantine. Amid her quarantine, Anushka has gone ahead to share a stunning photo from The Ageas Bowl in the UK and also tease Virat in a cheeky post. The gorgeous star's post left netizens amused.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a photo of herself while posing with the backdrop of The Ageas Bowl stadium. With the post, she teased Virat in her caption and wrote, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium." In the photo, Anushka is seen clad in a white hooded sweatshirt with grey loose sweatpants and flats. The actress left her hair open and looked absolutely radiant in the click. Virat too had shared a photo from the stadium just yesterday and left fans intrigued. In his photo, Virat posed in the same spot and is seen clad in a black sweatshirt with his glasses and a cap.

Take a look at Anushka and Virat:

Seeing the photo, fans too loved the glow on the star's face and showered love in the comments. Many even were amused by her caption. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also commented on the post and wrote, "Stay Safe", with a heart emoticon.

With this social media post, Anushka revealed the location of their stay. The couple is currently in Southampton and it looks like they are couped up at a plush hotel that is inside the cricket stadium. Given the proximity of the stadium from the hotel as seen in the picture, Anushka may be seen cheering for hubby Virat in the stands and we can't wait to see the sight of the actress in her charged up avatar.

