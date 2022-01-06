Anushka Sharma gets a warm welcome from Twitterati on Chakda ‘Xpress teaser; Ask if Virat Kohli has a cameo?

Anushka Sharma’s fans are quite excited today as the actress has finally shared the teaser of her upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami and the first look of the film looked quite interesting. After a hiatus of almost 3 years, the actress is back with a bang. Donning the Indian jersey with her girl gang we have to admit that the actress looks like a breath of fresh air on the screen.

The moment Anushka Sharma shared the teaser of the film on her social media, fans filled the comments section with love and excitement. It is evident from their tweets that they cannot wait to see the Zero actress on the screen once again. To note, this will be her first movie after Zero in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Also, this is the first movie after she welcomed Vamika into her life. Talking about the tweets of netizens, one fan wrote, “The real queen of Bollywood is back with a bang.” The other fan enquired if Virat Kohli will be making a biopic in the movie or not.

Today, Netflix India took to their Instagram handle to share the first look of the movie and get all the fans excited. Sharing the teaser, they wrote, “Time to scream HOWZZAT cause we can’t contain the excitement to see @anushkasharma hitting the wickets like @jhulangoswami in Chakda ‘Xpress, filming soon.”

Even Anushka Sharma shared the teaser of the film and wrote a long note along with it. Now you tell us how excited are you to watch this teaser and to see Anushka back in action?

