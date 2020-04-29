Anushka Sharma getting a kiss from Virat Kohli in a throwback photo has love written all over it

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most adorable couples in Bollywood. A throwback photo of the two from an event has surfaced on social media and it is all things cute. Check it out.

Actor and Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli are a popular couple who always manage to paint the social media red with their love. While often Anushka posts adorable photos with hubby Virat, fans too end up finding cute pictures of the duo and make them go viral on social media. While there have been many cute moments of Virat and Anushka that went viral in the past, a recent photo that is going viral on social media seems to be from an event that was held last year.

A fan club of Virat shared a cute photo of Virat and Anushka that sent their fans into a tizzy. In the photo, Virat can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Anushka’s cheek after getting up from his seat next to her. The adorable photo is surely going to make Virushka fans smile as the sweet moment between the two is caught in the frame. While being at home amid lockdown, often Virat and Anushka give fans a glimpse of their daily routine. But, such treats in the form of throwback photos always end up painting social media red with their adorable love story.

In the throwback photo, Virat can be seen clad in a black suit with a white shirt and tie while Anushka is seen clad in a furry top with her hair tied in a bun. The celebrity couple surely stole the show with their cute exchange.

Check out Virat and Anushka’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . The film didn’t fare well and fans have been waiting for the star to announce her next. Amid this, Anushka announced her web series produced by her company Clean Slate Films. The web show is titled Paatal Lok and the trailer of it will be released on May 5. The series goes live on prime video on May 15, 2020.

