Anushka Sharma gives a funny reply when asked about having a kid

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, have often been asked about their plans tostart a family.
On Tuesday, when a user raised the subject during an interactive session on Instagram, the actress gave a befitting response. Anushka and Virat even got trolled, after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced in May that they are expecting their first child. "People around you keep asking you for kid?" the user asked. To this Anushka said: "No. No one at all. Only social media pe.” Another user asked in what way would she take the "help" from her cricketer husband Virat. "Haan tight bottles kholne mein our heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (yes, I will take his help to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs)," Anushka answered. Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy.

Credits :IANS

