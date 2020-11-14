  1. Home
Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of Diwali decoration at her place and it also includes hand sanitizers; See Pic

On the occasion of Diwali, Anushka Sharma has shared a picture of how she has been taking precautions during COVID 19 times.
The COVID 19 pandemic has changed a lot of things around us - from the way we live, to how we step out and even our way of entertainment. This isn’t all. The pandemic has also affected our celebrations as well. While the nation is celebrating Diwali today, the COVID 19 outbreak has certainly dampened the festive vibes. However, mom to be Anushka Sharma has adopted the new normal and is enjoying the festive vibe of this festival of light.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the decoration at her residence on the festival. The first pic featured a rangoli of flowers which were decorated by diyas and not to miss Anushka’s love for nature with the plants in the pics. She captioned it, “Happy Diwali”. The next pic featured a stand of hand sanitizers which was decorated with flowers. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress captioned the image as, “Hand sanitizers also part of the decoration. The times we are living in.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s decorations for Diwali during COVID 19 times:

Earlier, the parents to be had sent heartfelt wishes to the fans on Diwali. While Anushka shared a photo that had 'Happy Diwali' written over it with a diya, Virat shared a video where he wished all a safe and prosperous Diwali. In the video, Virat urged all fans to not burst crackers this Diwali and to spend time with family on the occasion. To note, Anushka and Virat are set to welcome their first child in January 2021.

