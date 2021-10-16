Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of her ‘love in the time of bubble life’ as she captures Virat Kohli in pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are married for almost four years now and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals. The couple is not just known for enjoying a massive fan following, but they have also won hearts for the way they find peace in enjoying the simplest things in life. This isn’t all. Anushka and Virat, who are fondly referred to as Virushka, often give a glimpse of their happy moments which are a treat to their fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka has taken the social media by a storm as she has given a glimpse of her quarantine love. Taking to Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has shared some pics of Virat Kohli as she has been in quarantine in Dubai. The first two pics featured Virat posing from a distant balcony for Anushka who had turned photographer for her main man. In the last two pics, Virat was seen posing in the garden below Anushka’s room. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress had captioned the post as, “Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell , you get the point!”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, Anushka had recently made headlines after she had shared a beautiful pic with daughter Vamika on the occasion of Ashtami. In the pic, the diva was lost in a candid moment with her little munchkin and it had melted millions of hearts. She captioned the image as, “Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika”.