Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of her ‘Raksha Bandhan gift’ and it is not what you are expecting

It was a special weekend this time as the nation was busy celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Not just commoners, but Bollywood celebs also celebrated this festival with a lot of zeal and the social media was abuzz with adorable posts celebrating the unconditional love between brother and sister. Among these, had also shared an adorable post for her elder brother Karnesh and it was sheer love. And now, the NH10 actress has a given a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan gift and it is the goofiest present one can think of.

For the uninitiated, Anushka had shared two throwback pictures of herself with her brother. While the first pic was a childhood pic, the second picture was an unseen pic from Anushka’s pre-wedding ceremony. Later, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took to her Instagram story and shared a quirky picture of her brother as made a goofy face for the camera. She captioned the image as, “My Raksha Bandhan gift is this photo”.

Take look at Anushka Sharma’s post about her Raksha Bandhan gift:

On the other hand, Karnesh had reshared Anushka’s story and replied to it saying, “Raksha on point. Geared up” along with fire emoticon. Earlier, he had also given fans a perfect throwback treat on Raksha Bandhan as she shared several pics of himself with Anushka from their childhood days and from the sets of their home productions. Karnesh had captioned the post as, “Only @anushkasharma Happy Raksha Bandhan” along with heart emoticons.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2021: Anushka Sharma's throwback PIC of 'unbreakable bond' with brother is unmissable