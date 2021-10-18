Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of her 'whole heart in one frame' feat Virat Kohli and Vamika; PIC

Ever since Anushka Sharma has embraced motherhood early this year, the new mommy has been making the most of this new phase of her life. In fact, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actress often treats fans with beautiful pics from her motherhood journey along with her happy moments with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka shared yet another picture of her loved ones and it breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

In the pic, Anushka captured an adorable father and daughter moment as they enjoyed playing together. The picture had Vamika dressed in a white coloured outfit and was sitting in her playing area with surrounded by colourful balls. She looked ecstatic as she looked her at her father peeking in her playing zone. Virat, who was a sitting outside Vamika playing area was seen flaunting a big smile as he looked at his little munchkin. While his moment was all about unconditional love, Anushka captioned it as, “My whole heart in one frame” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, Anushka had recently made headlines after she had shared a beautiful pic with daughter Vamika on the occasion of Ashtami. In the pic, the diva was lost in a candid moment with her little munchkin and it had melted millions of hearts. She captioned the image as, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika”.

