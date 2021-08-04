Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of ‘some very casual posing in the park’

Of late, has been taking the social media by a storm as she had been busy sharing some adorable pics from her ongoing UK trip. To note, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is accompanying husband Virat Kohli for Team India’s upcoming tournament. And Anushka has once again light up the internet with another series of pics on Instagram wherein the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress appeared to be a happy girl enjoying her time in a park in the UK.

The post featured Anushka dressed in a peach coloured oversized hoodie which she had paired with ripped jeans and a pair of white sneakers. She had tied her hair in a back bun and was giving some casual yet adorable poses along with flaunting her infectious smile. Anushka captioned the image as “सम वेरी कैजुअल पोसिंग इन द पार्क (some very casual posing in the park)”. Needless to say, Anushka’s series of happy pics have undoubtedly driven away the midweek blues. We wonder if the person behind the camera is her main man Virat Kohli.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram post:

To note, Anushka and Virat had recently begun the new chapter of their life as they welcomed their first child – daughter Vamika – early this year. The Zero actress has even penned a sweet note for the little munchkin and wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!”

