Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of Vamika’s special ride in Maldives; Promises to carry her forever

Anushka Sharma is an actress who believes in finding peace in simple moments. Be it in the hills, by the beach side or on the balcony of her house, the Dil Dhadkane Do actress never misses a chance to make the most of every moment of her life. Interestingly, Anushka is currently making the headlines as she is enjoying a beach vacation in the Maldives with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. In fact, as Anushka is quite active on social media, she has been dropping beautiful pics from the tropical paradise.

However, the Sultan actress’s recent Instagram post is grabbing attention as she has given a glimpse of daughter Vamika’s special ride in the Maldives. In the pic, Vamika was sitting in a special stroller which was apparently placed on a bike. In the caption, Anushka made a special promise to her princess which spoke volumes about a mother’s unconditional love. She wrote, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post from the Maldives:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress which is a biopic on ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. To note, Anushka will be seen stepping into Jhulan’s shoes for the movie and has begun her training for the same. Earlier, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had shared a teaser of the movie and wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket”.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma drops a loved-up PHOTO with Virat Kohli; Shares a glimpse of their vacation