Anushka Sharma gives a shoutout to Arjun Kapoor's insightful take on 'making better films'; See Inside

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Apart from impressing fans with her work as an actor and a producer, Anushka also keeps them engaged and entertained on social media. The actress is quite active on Instagram, and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. This time around, Anushka took to the photo-and-video-sharing site to share and give a shoutout to Arjun Kapoor’s insightful take on ‘making better films’.

Earlier today, Arjun had shared a quotation on the difference between promoting oneself vs promoting one’s work. The quotation by Adam Grant read, “There’s a difference between promoting yourself and promoting your work. Promoting yourself is flaunting what you achieve in an effort to get attention. ‘I’m amazing!’ Promoting your work is sharing what you create in an effort to make a contribution. ‘I hope this adds value’”. Sharing this quotation on his Instagram stories, Arjun added his opinion regarding how this idea applies to people in the acting profession. He wrote, “If most people in our profession understood this difference we would be making better films.”

Anushka Sharma agreed with Arjun’s opinion, and reshared the actor’s story on her Instagram space. She wrote, “A hundred percent true! @arjunkapoor”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be soon returning to films with the recently announced project, Chakda Xpress. Last week, Anushka surprised fans as she shared the teaser of the sports drama in which she will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Women's cricket team captain, Jhulan Goswami. This will be Anushka’s first film after a hiatus of three years. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

