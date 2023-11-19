Anushka Sharma gives standing ovation to Virat Kohli's 50; happily strikes pose with Athiya Shetty and others

Anushka Sharma graced the grand finale of the ongoing Cricket World Cup where India faced off Australia in a thrilling showdown. The ever-supportive wife was seen giving a standing ovation to Virat Kohli as he completed his half century. She also posed with Athiya Shetty and others.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty laud Virat Kohli's half century in World Cup final

As Virat Kohli completed his half century, his wife Anushka Sharma who was present in the stands gave him a standing ovation. Athiya Shetty who was sitting alongside Anushka also stood up to appreciate Virat.

Anushka Sharma poses with Athiya Shetty and others during World Cup final

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive to support team India in World Cup final against Australia