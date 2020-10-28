Anushka Sharma gives the sweetest birthday shout out to Aditi Rao Hydari & wishes her a splendid year; See PIC

Anushka Sharma wishes Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday. She posted a picture of Aditi on her Instagram story.

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Aditi Rao Hydari, as she turns a year older. Since morning, the bollywood diva has been receiving warm wishes from family members, friends, and from her film industry pals. Aditi’s close friend gives the sweetest birthday shout out to Aditi. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Aditi, writing, “Happy Birthday Aditi. Have a splendid year ahead.”

The 'Padmaavat' actress was quick to take a note of it and reply to Anushka by sharing the same picture on her Instagram story. Well, Anushka’s sweetest birthday wish proves that the two share a great bond. Anushka and Aditi might not have worked together, but the latter attended Anushka’s grand wedding reception in Mumbai. Interestingly, hashtag #AditiRaoHydari is trending on the microblogging site Twitter to mark the star’s birthday. Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging with warm birthday wishes for Aditi. Check Out Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Post: On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari rose to fame with Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi. The actress made her niche in Bollywood with her most recent performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. She received many accolades for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. Currently, Aditi has multiple South and bollywood projects in her kitty. The actress has recently joined John Abraham as his love interest to recreate the 1947 era for and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic film. In the forthcoming film, Aditi will be seen playing the younger version of actress Neena Gupta’s character. Also read: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: 5 celeb couples who will embrace parenthood

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×