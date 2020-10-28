Anushka Sharma gives the sweetest birthday shout out to Aditi Rao Hydari & wishes her a splendid year; See PIC
Birthday wishes are pouring in for Aditi Rao Hydari, as she turns a year older. Since morning, the bollywood diva has been receiving warm wishes from family members, friends, and from her film industry pals. Aditi’s close friend Anushka Sharma gives the sweetest birthday shout out to Aditi. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Aditi, writing, “Happy Birthday Aditi. Have a splendid year ahead.”
Check Out Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Post:
On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari rose to fame with Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi. The actress made her niche in Bollywood with her most recent performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. She received many accolades for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. Currently, Aditi has multiple South and bollywood projects in her kitty. The actress has recently joined John Abraham as his love interest to recreate the 1947 era for Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic film. In the forthcoming film, Aditi will be seen playing the younger version of actress Neena Gupta’s character.
