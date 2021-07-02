Anushka Sharma gives tough competition to Virat Kohli as she balances the bat; Who nailed it better? WATCH

On Friday, Anushka Sharma dropped a glimpse of how she and Virat Kohli nailed the balancing act in a challenge. The video gives us a glimpse of how the couple adds fun in between their work and life.

Actress has given the world a glimpse of her and Virat Kohli's balancing act on Friday as she shared a fun video in which the two could be seen taking up a challenge with a bat. In the video, Anushka and Virat separately could be seen trying to balance a bat on their fingers while moving around. While Virat is also seen recording his video while balancing the bat, Anushka is seen enjoying herself while nailing the fun challenge.

Sharing the video, Anushka and Virat urged their fans also to share their own videos of trying their own hands at the challenge. Anushka is seen clad in a knotted loose shirt with distressed jeans and sneakers in the video. On the other hand, Virat is seen sporting a white tee with sweatpants. The couple is seen giving the world a glimpse of their own balancing skills and well, it surely has left fans wondering about who nailed it better.

Click HERE to see the video

As soon as Anushka shared the video, fans began dropping sweet comments on it. A fan wrote, "Best couple." Another wrote, "Wow soo cool." Another wrote, "Awesome."

Meanwhile, recently, photos of Anushka and Virat from Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding had gone viral in which the couple could be seen enjoying themselves. The old photos have left fans of Anushka and Virat in awe of their chemistry. Currently, the two are spending time in the UK with their daughter Vamika. Anushka also recently got a hair cut done amid postpartum hair fall. She shared her new look on social media and it left fans impressed.

Also Read|Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s UNSEEN pics from Zaheer & Sagarika’s wedding is all about happy faces

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×