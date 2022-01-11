Anushka Sharma gives us a glimpse of birthday girl Vamika in an endearing unseen photo

It is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s darling daughter Vamika’s first birthday today and the proud parents are undoubtedly on cloud nine about it. In fact, the social media is also inundated with birthday wishes for the little princess. Amid this, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took the social media by a storm as she gave a glimpse of an unseen pic of the birthday girl on her first birthday as they spend time together in South Africa.

To note the pic was originally shared by Wriddhiman Saha’s wife Romi Mitra as she had showered birthday love on little Vamika. In the pic, Vamika was seen playing with Wriddhiman’s daughter Anvi Saha while sitting in a park. Dressed in a cream coloured dress, Vamika was seen playing with Anvi as they sat beside the birthday girls’ colourful tent house filled with colourful balls. Romi captioned the image as “Happy birthday to dear Vamika” along with the heart emoticon. Re-sharing the pic, Anushka replied saying “Thank you”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s unseen pic:

Earlier, in an interview with Grazia, Anushka had opened up on Vamika’s qualities and said that the little girl is quite determined, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too,” she added.