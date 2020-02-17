Anushka Sharma gives us a glimpse into her vacation with beau Virat Kohli and it is adorbs; See PHOTO

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif

Whenever our social media feed reflects a photo of and Virat Kohli, we are brimmed with joy because Virushka’s photos are all things love. Be it their vacay photos, loved up selfies or workout videos, Virat and Anushka are one of our favorite B-town couples. And today, Anushka Sharma brightened up the day when she posted a photo from her romantic vacation with Virat Kohli all the way from New Zealand. In the photo, Anushka Sharma is seen smiling while Virat clicks a selfie and alongside the monochrome photo, Anushka wrote, “You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do…”

A few days back, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Virat Kohli shared a lovely picture with wifey Anushka Sharma and for all those who don’t know, the two are currently in New Zealand where Virat has been leading Team India in the ongoing India-New Zealand series. In the photo, Anushka was seen clutching Virat in an embrace while these lovebirds were twinning in black. Also, another photo from their vacay has been doing the rounds on social media wherein Anushka is seen posing with Virat and his fellow cricketers.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring , and . Post Zero, Anushka hasn’t announced her next film, however, reports suggest that Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami, in her biopic. As per reports, it is being said that Anushka has shot for the teaser of the biopic and the film is tentatively titled Chakdaha Express, which is in reference to Jhulan's native city in West Bengal. Also, reports suggest that the film will be helmed by Prosit Joy who directed Pari (2018).

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka's Sharma photo here:

Credits :Instagram

