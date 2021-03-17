  1. Home
Anushka Sharma gives us mid week motivation as she shares a thoughtful quote about finding truth

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma has shared an interesting quote by Jiddu Krishnamurti about finding truth in her Instagram story.
39392 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2021 05:23 pm
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has recently embraced motherhood, is an active social media user. She never fails to impress her fans with her interesting social media posts. Yesterday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning sun-kissed picture of her. In the still, the actress can be seen seated on a couch next to a window and soaking the sunlight. She looked beautiful as she donned distressed denim paired with a jacket. The post-pregnancy glow is visible in the latest photo of the diva.

Now on Wednesday, the NH10 actress has shared an interesting quote by Jiddu Krishnamurti about finding the truth. The quote read as, “The real is near, you do not have to seek it; and a man who seeks truth will never find it. Truth is in what is – and that is the beauty of it. Bu the moment you conceive it, the moment you seek it, you begin to struggle; and a man who struggles can’t understand. That’s why we have to be still observant, passively aware.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s latest post here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their firstborn Vamika on January 11, 2021. And on March 11, their little munchkin turned 2 months old and thus, Anushka celebrated the special day with a cute cake. The actress shared a picture of the cake on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy 2 months to us (sic).”

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently announced that she is going to produce a web series titled Mai under her own production house banner.

Also Read: THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli danced their hearts out Yuvraj and Hazel’s wedding

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anonymous 3 days ago

like the time her clothing line was caught plagiarizing? such a fake, pompous thing she is!