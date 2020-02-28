Anushka Sharma gives us perfect weekend motivation as she turns into a superwoman and lifts weights; WATCH

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a video of lifting weights like a pro at the gym. The Zero star gave us the perfect motivation to hit the gym. Check it out.

When it comes to our Bollywood stars, many like to spend their time at the gym and give importance to staying fit. Not just to stay in shape, but for many fitness becomes a way of life. And speaking of this, comes to mind. Often, Anushka is seen sweating it out at the gym and sometimes, even Virat Kohli joins in. When Anushka and Virat are on vacays together, they often workout together and once in a while, they share snippets on social media.

However, on Friday, Anushka shared a video of herself sweating it out the gym and lifting weights. The diva could be seen in the video putting all her strength to lift weights like a pro. Anushka looked no less than a superwoman as she nailed it perfectly when she lifted the weights and shelled out weekend motivation for all her fans. Clad in a black tank top with matching tights and sneakers, Anushka looked determined to ace it with a smile.

The diva captioned the video as ‘I lift bro’ and shared the same on Instagram story. A day back, Anushka shared some stunning clicks as she donned a gorgeous shiny white dress and her look surely broke the internet.

Check out Anushka’s workout video:

Meanwhile, recently Anushka and Virat were in New Zealand when India was competing against the Kiwis in a tournament. From New Zealand too, Anushka and Virat shared stunning photos with each other and left their fans swooning. On the work front, Anushka’s last film was Zero with and Aanand L Rai. While the actress has been on a break, a few weeks back a strong rumour was doing rounds that Anushka has signed the Jhulan Goswami biopic. However, nothing has been confirmed about it.

