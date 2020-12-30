Anushka Sharma GLISTENS in the glory of motherhood on a magazine cover; Virat Kohli calls her 'beautiful'

Soon to be mommy Anushka Sharma is expected to deliver her first child in January next year and she is quite excited to embrace motherhood.

has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, she is set to embrace motherhood for the first time. Yes! The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress will be welcoming her first baby in January next year. And while Anushka is in her third trimester, the diva had also made it a point to keep working even during pregnancy, be it a shoot or for her production house. And now, the soon to be mommy has proudly graced the cover of Vogue India magazine for the next edition.

In the magazine cover, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was seen flaunting her baby bump like never before as she wore a fawn coloured bikini style top with a long overcoat and pyjama style pants. She had completed her look with her messy hair and minimal jewellery and looked stunning in the glory of the motherhood. Sharing the cover pic on her social media, Anushka wrote, “Capturing this for myself, for life’. While it was difficult to take eyes off Anushka’s panache, her husband Virat Kohli couldn’t resist commenting and wrote, “Beautiful” followed by a heart emoticon

Take a look at soon to be mommy Anushka Sharma’s new cover pic for Vogue India’s new edition:

To note, Virat and Anushka are happily married for three years now and are eagerly waiting to start a new chapter of their lives. In fact, the dad to be has taken paternity leave to ensure he is always around Anushka and their baby.

