Anushka Sharma glows in neon lights as she ups her fashion game in a quirky jacket; See PHOTOS

Living life amidst the COVID-19 shutdown has been tough for many. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. Amidst this, on Saturday, blessed the wanderlust hearts of fans by sharing a slew of stunning pictures from her recent UK getaway.

The Pari actor has accompanied husband Virat Kohli for his cricket series in the United Kingdom. Now, in the recent post shared by Anushka, the Sui Dhaga star can be seen getting her ace fashion game into play in a stylish printed jacket featuring exaggerated sleeves. As neon lights illuminate her surroundings, Anushka shares an infectious smile as the camera captures her. Plain white t-shirt and ripped bell bottom denims completed her chic attire. Meanwhile, a black statement purse was used as an accessory. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open to caress her cheeks, rounded off her entire look. While sharing the photographs, Anushka matched the purple neon lights with a purple heart as her caption.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Currently, she is in the UK with her husband and Indian cricket squad skipper, Virat Kohli. Daughter Vamika has also accompanied the power couple.

Ever since the actor has reached London, she has been sharing stunning glimpses of her trip on social media. From pictures with the Indian cricket squad to enjoying a fun time with husband Virat and daughter Vamika, Anushka’s posts lately have been sending social media abuzz.

