Anushka Sharma goes Kareena Kapoor Khan's way as she aces her pout in a boomerang with a floral twist; WATCH

Anushka Sharma took to social media and began her day with a cute boomerang where she was seen goofing around with Instagram filters. However, the Zero star took Kareena Kapoor Khan’s route and won hearts with her pout.
Among the popular stars in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma has been spending time at home with hubby Virat Kohli amid the lockdown. Amid this time, Anushka has been extremely active on social media and often shares glimpses of her lockdown shenanigans with fans. From goofing around with Instagram filters to chilling with her pet dog Dude, Anushka keeps dropping fun glimpses that win the internet. However, on Thursday, Anushka followed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s route and aced a pout in a boomerang, just like her. 

Kareena’s iconic pose is known to be the pout and often most of her photos have the Good Newwz actress acing it like a pro. However, in her recent boomerang, Anushka managed to nail her pout and won the hearts of her fans. Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a boomerang video in which she was seen chilling on the couch at home but was playing with Instagram filters. The Pari star chose a floral filter that covered her face with colourful flowers. 

While posing, Anushka aced the pout and won over her fans with her cute look with the Instagram filter. Well, surely the actress knows how to kill time at home amid the lockdown in the most fun and cute manner. 

Here is Anushka Sharma’s latest boomerang photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka’s recent productions Bulbbul and Paatal Lok both received an overwhelming response from audiences. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post that, she is yet to announce her next acting project. Reports were in that she may be doing the former female cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. However, nothing was officially announced about the same. 

