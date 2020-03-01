Anushka Sharma goes 'Ufff' on Madhuri Dixit Nene's expression from Hum Aapke Hai Koun; Check it out

Praising the expressions of Madhuri Dixit Nen, Anushka Sharma has shared a video of the legendary actress from the song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

, who was last seen in the year 2018 in Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite has not signed up any project so far. It was only a few weeks ago that the actress was spotted with Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami shooting at a cricket stadium but she has not given any confirmation about the shoot yet. The actress, who has been MIA from the big screen makes sure to impress her fans with some amazing photos and videos on her social media account. The actress's pic with her hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli during their vacay has set the internet on fire.

Anushka, who is quite active on social media, expressed her love for Nene recently. Praising the expressions of the legendary actress, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress has shared a video of Madhuri from the song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, "Madhuri Dixit’s expressions are legendaryyy!! Uff." Well, we all know that Madhuri has made everyone go gaga over her stunning expressions and Anushka is now one of them.

Talking about her future projects, Anushka had said to HT that she thinks she has reached that position and security as an actor in her career, where she doesn't need to do things or sign films just because she has to fill up time. Anushka's recent video, where the actress is seen sweating it out in the gym and lifting weights has made her fans go crazy over her. The actress looked no less than a superwoman as she nailed it perfectly when she lifted the weights.

