Anushka Sharma goes ‘Wow Beauty’ seeing Alia Bhatt’s desi look & we totally love their PDA; Take a look

After traveling to and fro from Mumbai to Delhi and back to visit who got admitted in the hospital, yesterday, and beau were papped at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. This Brahmastra couple arrived with and while Ranbir looked dapper in bandhgala, Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a lehenga. Now, while we were totally drooling over Alia’s Indian look, looks like, , too, was in awe of Alia’s look because as soon as this Raazi actress shared her look on social media, Anushka left a comment which read, ‘Watta-Wow-Beauty’

Sadly, Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor had to miss Armaan and Anissa's sangeet and wedding festivities since Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised in New Delhi. Talking about Alia’s look, this Kalank actor looked stunning in a pastel green and light pink lehenga. Since Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other, Alia used to accompany Ranbir Kapoor whenever the latter used to visit his father when he was in New York undergoing cancer treatment. And now that Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized in Delhi, Alia accompanied Ranbir to the hospital. As reported earlier, Rishi has now been discharged from the hospital in Delhi where he was treated for a “patch that could have led to pneumonia.” Later, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans that he had caught the infection due to Delhi’s air pollution while shooting there and clarified that there was nothing serious.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and the film will hit the screens on September 11, 2020 and as per reports, the film is based on the book by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Also, a few days back, the makers of Brahmastra confirmed that the film will now release in December 2020.

