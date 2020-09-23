  1. Home
Anushka Sharma gorges on some french fries after Virat Kohli's team witnesses 1st win in IPL

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child. However, the actress recently had a mini celebration for an entirely different reason. Read on to know more.
Anushka Sharma gorges on some french fries after Virat Kohli's team witnesses 1st win in IPL
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fans rejoiced when the couple announced about the former’s pregnancy a few days back. Post that, the two of them have been sharing lovey-dovey pictures from time to time while keeping their followers updated with whatever is happening in their life. Not only that, but the actress has also shared pictures in which she can be seen proudly flaunting her baby bump. As of now, the couple is in UAE for the Indian Premiere League 2020.

Well, it’s good news for all the Kohli fans as the cricketer’s team RCB witnessed its first-ever win against RCB. Anushka herself expressed her happiness on the same by sharing a post on her Instagram handle. It seems like the celebrations haven’t ended yet for the couple. That is because Anushka has recently shared a picture in the photo-sharing app in which she is seen gorging on some French fries. Not only that, but she also ends the video with a thumbs up.

Check out her post below:

However, we could not get a glimpse of the actress in the video. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero that also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It was helmed by Aanand L. Rai and was released in 2018. Although the actress has not appeared in any movie since then, she has efficiently showcased her talent in the field of production. In the past few months, Anushka has produced web series like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul that have won the hearts of the audience.

